Park workshop set for Saturday

GOLETA — The city of Goleta’s Stow Grove Park Master Plan Workshop will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at La Patera Elementary School, 555 N. La Patera Lane.

Those attending the Goleta workshop can voice opinions on options for the park, and they can see the information collected so far from the community.

Weather permitting, the workshop will include a walking tour at the park, which is near the school. There will be kid-friendly activities along with snacks and refreshments.

At the workshop, the project team will provide insight on input received from the community and will share some general concepts for the park’s future.

The team will also discuss the next stages of the master planning process.

The first workshop on the future of Stow Grove Park was held in April, followed by a survey taken by more than 1,000 residents. Another survey will be released soon for additional public feedback. According to the city of Goleta, the input from the workshops and surveys will be used to develop a draft conceptual plan.

Once the plan has been chosen, the city will decide whether to complete the entire renovation project at once, or break the project into phases and construct each phase as funding allows.

Questions about the project can be directed to Parks and Recreation Manager JoAnne Plummer at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org. For more information, visit cityofgoleta.org/stowgrovepark for more information

— Katherine Zehnder