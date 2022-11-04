Parker Quartet to perform at Santa Barbara museum

SANTA BARBARA — The Parker Quartet will present a Chamber Music Concert at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

For their fourth performance at SBMA, the ensemble will play Caroline Shaw’s “Valencia, Ligeti’s Quartet No. 2” and Beethoven’s Quartet in E-flat Major, Opus 127.

Renowned for its dynamic interpretations, the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation.

The quartet, which has appeared at the world’s most important venues since its founding in 2002, is now in its seventh year as faculty members of Harvard University’s Department of Music in the group’s role as Blodgett Artists-in-Residence.

Tickets are $20 for SBMA members and $25 for nonmembers. To order, go to tickets.sbma.net.

—Marilyn McMahon