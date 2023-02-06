Parking changes coming to Old Town Goleta

The city of Goleta has announced council-approved parking changes coming soon to Old Town Goleta. In an effort to improve parking turnover and availability, new 90-minute parking restrictions will begin this spring. The city is also installing red and yellow curbs in several locations.

90 Minute Parking

Parking on Old Town Hollister Avenue and on the first block of side streets, not otherwise designated, will be restricted to 90 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Drivers must move their vehicle at least one block at the end of each 90-minute period in order to avoid a parking citation. Signs will be posted prior to the restrictions going into place this spring.

No Parking Zones

To improve sight distance for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, no parking zones marked by red curbs will be added at these seven intersections:

– Hollister and Orange Avenue;

– Hollister and Magnolia Avenue;

– Hollister and Pine/Nectarine Avenue;

– Hollister and Tecolote Avenue;

– Hollister and Rutherford Avenue;

– Magnolia Avenue and Gaviota Street;

– Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street.

While the additional red curb will result in a loss of thirteen parking spaces, those will be recovered with the angled parking planned to be installed as a part of the Old Town Hollister Avenue Interim Striping Project in summer 2023.

Commercial Loading/Unloading Zones

A yellow curb marking commercial loading and unloading zones will be placed on portions of the curb on Pine Avenue, Tecolote Avenue and Rutherford Street.

Exact dates of when the timed parking restrictions will take effect in Old Town will be provide by the city as the changes get closer. For questions, contact Derek Rapp, contract traffic engineer at drapp@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 770-0205.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com