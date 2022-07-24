Parking difficult at Hot Springs trailhead

I have been hiking with the Sierra Club for over five years. Recently, we have encountered problems being able to park at the Hot Springs trailhead.

Several loop hikes start at this trailhead, and we can no longer do these hikes. The problem seems to be that people have been putting big rocks where the parking used to be. Santa Barbara County has tried nicely to ask the property owners to remove these rocks, but many property owners have refused.

As a hiker, I want to support the county’s efforts to restore the parking so we can hike these trails again.

Guofang Wei

Professor of mathematics

UCSB