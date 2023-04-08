Parklets’ accessibility violations are disheartening

Reading “Mixed Results for Parklets,” by Neil Hartstein and published April 5 in the News-Press, I realized that your readership could benefit from more context on the persistent accessibility violations in the Parklet Program.

I have served on the City’s Access Advisory Committee since 2017. This

committee is advisory to city staff and council on issues related to accessibility.

The AAC has consistently objected to the city allowing the construction of new inaccessible facilities in the public right of way (PRoW) since May 2020.

The city promised from the start that the parklets would be completely accessible. So it is very disheartening to read that almost three years later, the city is reporting that more than a quarter of the parklets are still inaccessible.

The fact is that these accessibility requirements, which are outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act and Chapter 11B of the California Building Code, existed long before the parklets were built, and no local ordinance can lessen those requirements.

The December 2022 deadline was at least the third such deadline for accessibility as I recall.

When the city wants compliance with parklets, they get it and fast. The fire lane width was widened, and most of the storm drains were cleared without much fuss or delay. The sidewalk clearance was brought in to compliance pretty quickly too, once the city finally agreed to require it.

If the city had a commitment to providing legally required accessibility in the PRoW, it would have been done long ago.

Frustratedly,

Nicholas Koonce

Santa Barbara