Parklets benefit Santa Barbara

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara resident Gene Tkac has praised parklets, such as those on State Street, for allowing people to enjoy Santa Barbara’s mild weather and stunning views while they dine.

I want to start off by saying that I generally agree with the “Did You Know?” column each week, including this past week’s column on the positive leadership qualities of our new mayor.

However, one statement is missing a very important point. Columnist Bonnie Donovan states: “Any restaurant with a parklet wants to keep it for the obvious reasons: It doubles their seating capacity and enhances their income. But we cannot let their interests supersede the needs and the shared traditions of the people of Santa Barbara.”

One of the best qualities of our city, is the year-round beautiful climate and having these parklets allows both locals and tourists to enjoy our mild weather and stunning views, while they are eating and drinking at our restaurants. People who are opposed to the parklets frequently cite the parades that used to go up State Street as the reason the parklets should be removed.

However, a very large number of Santa Barbara residents that I’ve spoken to, admit that they avoid the downtown area during parades and fiestas, meaning these festivals and parades are not actually for the “people of Santa Barbara,” but rather for people coming from other parts of the county and other counties.

Other than that, I look forward to the next and future “Did You Know?” columns.

Gene Tkac

Santa Barbara