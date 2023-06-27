Parklets may be here awhile

They might remain on lower State Street for as long as three years

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTOS

The parklet at Mizza, a restaurant serving Italian cuisine, received a fresh coat of paint last winter on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara. City staff are recommending the closure of the 500 through 1200 blocks of State Street to traffic continue through 2026 or the adoption of a master plan, whichever comes first.

The outdoor dining parklets on lower State Street could remain in place for another year and possibly as long as three years — if city staff get their way.

The ultimate decision is up to the Santa Barbara City Council, but staff are urging council members to consider extending the emergency ordinance allowing the parklets — due to expire at year’s end —through 2026 or a completed State Street Master Plan is approved, whichever comes first.

The council will be asked today to continue the closure of the State Street Promenade to motor vehicles and provide staff with direction regarding the future of temporary outdoor dining operations upon the expiration of the Economic Recovery Extension and Transition Ordinance on Dec. 31. The council meeting will start at 2 p.m. at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Staff recommends that the council adopt an ordinance to continue to allow closure of the 500 through 1200 blocks of State Street (the promenade as defined in the ERETO), and to continue the revised vehicle configurations in the 400 and 1300 blocks of State Street.

“This ordinance would remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2026, or until adoption of the Master Plan permanent ordinance implementing the traffic pattern recommendation in the Master Plan; whichever is earlier,” according to city staff.

The staff also recommends the council adopt an accompanying ordinance allowing temporary outdoor business facilities on the promenade, subject to the rules and regulations under the ERETO. That would include maintenance of valid outdoor business facility license agreements and payment of required monthly license fees. These fees help to defray the overall cost of promenade operation and maintenance.

The council enacted the ordinance in May 2020 to help Santa Barbara restaurants survive the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor dining was restricted, and people had to stay at home or wear masks when venturing out for food, supplies and “essential services.”

The parklet for LOKUM Turkish Delight & Baklava used two patches of false grass to denote its boundary on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The ordinance authorized the closure of the State Street Promenade to vehicle traffic, the temporary parklets on public rights-of-way throughout the city of Santa Barbara, and the temporary expansion of outdoor dining on private property.

The parklets, popular as they were and continue to be for some, have nevertheless become a source of controversy, from critics assailing their appearance to parklet owners failing to comply with city requirements to meet ADA guidelines for people with disabilities, provide for stormwater runoff to flow down State Street unimpeded and adhere to set design standards.

Many parklet owners, who want to keep them up and running, nonetheless balked at a variable fee structure the council approved to cover the costs of maintaining the downtown promenade, complaining to the point where the council ended up reducing the fee to $2 per square foot regardless of size.

Some critics simply want the parklets gone so State Street can go back to the way it was, open to traffic and parades. Others just blast them as an eyesore, wooden boxes that lure rats drawn to food scraps on the ground and mar the beauty of State Street’s architectural splendor.

The new plan being presented to council today falls squarely on the side of keeping the parklets where they are for the time being — and the foreseeable future, even though the state and federal governments and the World Health Organization have declared an end to the COVID-19 emergency.

“Outdoor dining has remained popular even as pandemic restrictions on indoor dining have eased,” staff noted. “Many customers have come to expect an outdoor seating option when visiting a restaurant, and many restaurants rely on the income generated by the extra seating capacity as operational costs have risen.”

Staff said that following the creation of the Promenade, the city council authorized the development of a master plan to revitalize downtown Santa Barbara by developing a new vision for the neighborhood.

On March 9, 2021, the city council directed staff to initiate the planning processes necessary to prepare a master plan, establish an advisory committee for the Create State — State Street Master Plan (Master Plan), and transition from a temporary to a permanent closure of certain blocks of State Street to motor vehicles.

This planning process is underway, and a final report from the State Street Advisory Committee is expected in 2024.

However, current authorization for the closure of the Promenade to vehicle traffic, temporary outdoor dining areas in the public right-of-way, and temporary expansion of outdoor dining on private property will end when the emergency ordinance expires on Dec. 31, staff said.

Hence staff’s recommendation to extend the end date of the emergency ordinance.

“After engaging with stakeholders and community interests, and evaluating safety and circulation concerns, staff recommends continuing the closure of the 500 through 1300 blocks of State Street to motor vehicles and continuing to allow temporary outdoor business facilities on the Promenade as development of the master plan proceeds.”

Staff also recommends as part of a long-term effort identifying opportunities for sidewalk expansion to safely accommodate permanent outdoor dining in locations throughout the city.

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Santa Barbara City Council is scheduled to discuss parklets during its meeting at 2 p.m. today at City Hall.

The master planning process has involved extensive community outreach, including a survey receiving more than 6,000 responses. Seventy-nine percent of respondents expressed a desire to keep the promenade closed to motor vehicles. Additionally, 88% indicated they come to State Street for food and beverage.

“In the master plan, outdoor dining will be deliberately integrated into the long-term design of State Street, likely in a café-like manner that is portable, flexible, located directly adjacent to restaurant buildings where possible, and blended into the El Pueblo Viejo historic district,” staff said.

The council, including the members of the State Street Interim Operations Ad Hoc Subcommittee, has expressed support for continuing the closure of the Promenade during the Master Planning process and the interim period before redevelopment.

In their focus on downtown Santa Barbara, staff noted in their report to council that not all restaurants in the city have been equal beneficiaries of the temporary dining expansions.

“Businesses on the 500 through 1300 blocks of State Street and the 00 block of West Victoria Street are able to have larger on-street dining facilities than restaurants in other parts of the city due to the full or partial closure of these blocks to vehicular traffic,” staff said. “Some restaurants are not able to construct parklets or provide additional dining expansions due to their location. These restaurants may have lost business to other locations with outdoor facilities.

“Additionally, extra seating capacity in the public right-of-way has been provided to businesses with parklets free of charge, resulting in an advantage over businesses not able to expand into the public right-of-way.”

That might be the reason why the staff recommendations concentrate on the downtown area, to the point where temporary parklets outside of lower State Street would no longer be allowed on the public right-of-way under the proposal for extending the emergency ordinance.

“If Council adopts the recommended vehicle restriction and accompanying business facilities ordinances, and the emergency ordinance expires on Dec. 31, temporary outdoor dining in the public right-of-way throughout the city will be eliminated outside of the 500 through 1300 blocks of State Street,” staff said. “Additionally, temporary outdoor dining on private property outside of the 500 through 1300 blocks of State Street will be eliminated unless the owner secures the appropriate permits.”

For such businesses that currently have temporary expanded outdoor facilities, staff recommends that the council establish a grace period allowing them to submit a complete application and remain in operation while their application is processed by the city. All other unpermitted outdoor business facilities must be removed before the ERETO expires on Dec. 31, staff said.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com