They’re the means for safe, distanced dining-in

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A wooden parklet in the 1300 block of State Street covers a stretch of parking space.

As Santa Barbara County residents chomp at the bit to dine-in at restaurants again, establishments on State Street and elsewhere have had to get creative to meet social distancing guidelines.

Copenhagen Drive in Solvang is home to many parklets. This one is at 1672 Copenhagen Drive.

Carlito’s Cafe Y Cantina, located on 1324 State St., set up a parklet right in its own parking lot.

Because restaurants may not have the adequate room indoors to seat people far enough apart, many have extended their seating to “parklets,” outside seating alongside the street or in parking lot spaces. Examples of this are on Solvang’s Copenhagen Drive, which jumped onto the parklet bandwagon.

Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards Tasting Room, 1645 Copenhagen Drive, also jumped on the parklet bandwagon.

Jorgensen’s Cabinets helped construct Carlito’s parklets, building a barrier between the seating area and the road.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, State Street sealed off traffic, creating a promenade. Business owners took advantage of this and moved tables outside so customers could eat six feet apart.

Not only can restaurants now offer dine-in services and receive more business, but people can now enjoy meals with friends and family while simultaneously limiting their contact with others. In addition, residents can enjoy the weather and get some exercise walking up and down the revived State Street.

