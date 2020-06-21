They’re the means for safe, distanced dining-in
As Santa Barbara County residents chomp at the bit to dine-in at restaurants again, establishments on State Street and elsewhere have had to get creative to meet social distancing guidelines.
Because restaurants may not have the adequate room indoors to seat people far enough apart, many have extended their seating to “parklets,” outside seating alongside the street or in parking lot spaces. Examples of this are on Solvang’s Copenhagen Drive, which jumped onto the parklet bandwagon.
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, State Street sealed off traffic, creating a promenade. Business owners took advantage of this and moved tables outside so customers could eat six feet apart.
Not only can restaurants now offer dine-in services and receive more business, but people can now enjoy meals with friends and family while simultaneously limiting their contact with others. In addition, residents can enjoy the weather and get some exercise walking up and down the revived State Street.
