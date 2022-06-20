Parks and Rec to host blessing of mural

COURTESY IMAGE

“Mayan Jungle” is among the art at Eastside Neighborhood Park in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host a blessing of a newly-created mural, “Los Voladores de Papantla,” and three recently re-envisioned murals by local artist Miguel Rodriguez at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastside Neighborhood Park.

The collection of four murals at the park, located at 118 N. Soledad St., pay homage to pre-Columbian peoples including the Chumash, Aztecs, Maya, Yaqui and Totonac. The project was directed by Mr. Rodriguez and funded by the Parks and Recreation Department. The public is invited to attend.

— Matt Smolensky