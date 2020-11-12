PARKS, Edward, Jr.

Edward Parks Jr., 68, was suddenly called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 16, 2020. His cause of death was an unknown health condition. Ed was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 29, 1951 to Edward Parks Sr. and Annie B. Davidson-Parks. The Parks family was originally from North Carolina and had moved with Ed’s paternal grandmother to Hollister, CA, before Ed was born. Ed’s mother, Annie, decided their family should join her sister in Brooklyn, NY, where Ed was born. At age 11, Ed and his family returned to Hollister. Ed was a standout athlete at San Benito High School, MVP and captain of the varsity tennis team, graduating in 1970. He attended Gavilan College in Gilroy, CA, and was active in ROTC at Gavilan and after he transferred to the University of CA at Santa Barbara. Christian faith was central to Ed’s life and for most of his adult life; he was an active member of El Camino Presbyterian Church in Goleta, starting upon his arrival as a UCSB student. Ed became a trustee and deacon in the church and was always ready to help those in need.

Ed was a tireless worker, starting as an orderly at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He founded AA Towing in the 1980s and was a genius with engine repair. Alcohol abuse and life difficulties led to a short stint in state prison. The Lord used this trial to enable Ed to regain his Christian priorities and he witnessed and preached the gospel to his fellow inmates. Recently Ed worked for Ditec Manufacturing in Carpinteria helping build precision tools used by medical and surgical clients. Ed loved classical music, the 49ers, horses and dogs.

Ed was a faithful, loving and encouraging friend to many, and is already greatly missed. He is pre-deceased by his parents and his only brother, Ben Parks, and is survived by one nephew and three nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the El Camino Church deacons’ fund.