PARKS, Larry E.

RANCHER

Age 73, died peacefully at his ranch home in Goleta, California, on Thursday, December 10th, 2020, surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with dementia.

Born October 13, 1947, in Santa Barbara to Glenn and Marilyn Parks, he was the oldest of 4 children. He attended Vista del Mar Union School from kindergarten through eighth grade and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1966 and attended Santa Barbara City College briefly. After finishing school and resuming with farming, he met his wife Donna Greene, on a double date with his best friend, Russell Nale. A lifetime “rancher,” Larry assisted his father in farming and harvesting avocados on his family’s ranch.

He was involved in both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts with his children and he was very active in his church community at Calvary Baptist in Santa Barbara. He enjoyed driving his dad’s boat on Sundays while spending time with his dad as he fished. Larry was fond of many outdoor activities such as hunting and flying his model airplanes and helicopters; he also enjoyed flying in real planes with his father-in-law, who was a pilot. He especially loved his family’s ranch and family. Larry found happiness amongst nature, hearing him describe the beauty of a tree was “magnificent” as he lit up whenever he talked about pines and redwoods. In 2015 Larry went on a nine-day road trip with his daughter and her family, they traveled north to Oregon and took in the sights of Crater Lake and followed the 101 south through the Redwoods.

Larry’s greatest joy was his love for his family and spending time with them. He found happiness in watching his children mature and raise their own families. Most recently he was overjoyed at the news that he has a great-granddaughter on the way.

Larry will especially be remembered for his kindness to strangers, his own language (bullpucky) and love of the outdoors, trees, and the Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Greene Parks; son, Tim Parks (April) of San Miguel, daughter, Jennifer Bishop (David) of Buellton. Larry has six grandchildren, Alex, Austin, and Aden Parks and Emma, Hannah, and Ella Bishop. He is further survived by his sisters, Catherine Epperson (Roy) of Goleta, Lynn Axtell (Jim) of Goleta, and Carolyn Parks of Santa Barbara.

Due to COVID, all services are private. We hope to have a celebration of life around his birthday next year. In lieu of flowers please donate to one of Larry’s favorite charities Unity Shop, VNA Health, and American Human Society.