1963 - 2020 Michele Louisa Parola moved on to a new dimension. Her sudden death left us, Mother Ursula Parola-Greditzer and brother in deep pain. A pain that is shared by her big family of friends, Uncle Geoff Thielst, and all the Thielst Clan of uncles, aunts, and cousins, whom she inspired with her joyous spirit, generosity, kindness. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, carry forward her kind and generous spirit.