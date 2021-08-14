PARR, Barbara Mae

September 25, 1944 — July 31, 2021

Barbara Mae Parr was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. She was called home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021, at the age of 76. She was born on September 25, 1944, to Ralph and Viola Johnson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and attended schools there through High School.

In 1962 Barbara married Charles (Chuck) Kastner. In 1968 Barbara and Chuck moved to California and lived in various cities in the Northern, Central and Southern parts of the state. Barbara was employed in various professions but what she enjoyed most was being a Foster Parent, caring for young children who needed a loving home.

In 1992 Barbara and Chuck divorced, and Barbara moved to Solvang, California where she became a Court Clerk in what would become the Solvang Superior Court of Santa Barbara.

In 1993 Barbara met Malvin Parr, a widower, and they married on Christmas Day in 1994 and Barbara became a stepmother to Malvin’s daughter Malissa. Barbara and Malvin remained in Solvang until their retirement, Barbara in December 2003, and Malvin in March 2004. In July 2005, Barbara and Malvin moved to Carlsbad, California where they remained until Barbara’s passing.

Barbara suffered in her later years from several conditions that prevented her from traveling and visiting family members which she truly enjoyed.

Barbara is survived by her husband Malvin, stepdaughter Malissa and two daughters Dawn Koss, and her husband Greg, Nicole VanDerLinden, and her husband Brent. Barbara is also survived by grandson Mackena, granddaughters Julia and Bree, great-granddaughter Sawyer, sister Karen Johnson Prust and her husband Greg, and nephews Daniel and Adam Prust. Barbara was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ralph and Viola Johnson.

It was Barbara’s desire to be cremated and her ashes interred at sea with just family members in attendance. Barbara will be remembered as “the most generous, unconditional love giver Ð one that cared for others more than herself.”