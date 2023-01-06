Parsa named chief pediatric medical officer

COURTESY PHOTO

Miriam Parsa

Dr. Miriam Parsa is the new chief pediatric medical officer at Cottage Health.

She is a board-certified pediatrician and pediatric rheumatologist.

As the chief pediatric medical officer, Dr. Parsa will continue to promote the development of pediatric services and community partnerships.

Dr. Parsa joined the medical staff of Cottage Health and the Cottage Children’s Medical Center in 2013. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Rheumatology.

She earned her medical degree at the Albany Medical Center in New York and completed her medical internship, residency and fellowship at UCLA. She also received her master’s of public health at Yale University.

“We welcome Dr. Parsa to her new role, and we are grateful for her ongoing work on behalf of Cottage Health and the children in our community. We are very fortunate for her leadership at Cottage Children’s Medical Center,” said Dr. Ed Wroblewski, vice president and chief medical officer at Cottage Health.

Dr. Parsa has received the Arthritis Foundation Pacific Region Juvenile Leadership Award and is an Arthritis Foundation Walk to Cure Arthritis Medical Honoree. She also has contributed to the American Academy of Pediatrics reference book “Berkowitz’s Pediatrics: A Primary Care Approach.”

— Dave Mason