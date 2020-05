BUELLTON — Caltrans partially closed Highway 101 at Jonata Park Road on Thursday morning because of a traffic collision.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said Caltrans crews closed the left northbound lane and partially closed the right northbound lane “with traffic control along the shoulder.” The closure began at 6:40 a.m. and ended shortly after noon. Mr. Shivers said a two truck crash caused the road closure.