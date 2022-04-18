Parul Christian new member of Vitamin Angels board

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Parul Christian

Parul Christian, who has a doctorate in public health, has been appointed to the Vitamin Angels board.

As a nutritionist, public health specialist and epidemiologist, Dr. Christian has extensive experience in maternal and child nutrition, specifically focusing on nutritional interventions aimed at promoting infant growth and survival in the context of low-income families.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Christian to Vitamin Angels’ board of directors,” said Howard Schiffer, president and founder of Vitamin Angels, a Goleta-based nonprofit. “Her deep knowledge and career experience in maternal and child health and nutrition will be essential in expanding our global nutrition interventions.”

Over the past 25 years, Dr. Christian has made advancements in the field of maternal and child nutrition and micronutrient deficiency prevention in South Asia and Africa.

Her research, underpinned by community randomized trials and epidemiologic studies, has contributed to generating policy-relevant evidence on nutrition interventions for improving maternal, infant and child nutrition and health outcomes as well as fetal growth and birth size, child growth and development, and long-term outcomes of cardiometabolic risk.

Dr. Christian has published more than 230 peer-reviewed publications, 12 invited letters and commentaries and nine book chapters. She serves as associate editor for the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

“Dr. Christian’s incredible career experience and advancements in the field of maternal and child nutrition makes her well-equipped for this role on our board of directors,” added Jim Hamilton, Vitamin Angels board chair.

Dr. Christian is a professor and associate chair of the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the director of the Bloomberg School’s Program in Human Nutrition.

