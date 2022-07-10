PASCUA-AMBRIZ, Theresa “Terri”

August 20, 1947 – January 6, 2022

Terri went to be with her lord, January 6, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Terri was born in Ukiah, California to Honorato “Henry” Pascua and Imogene Taylor (Pascua/Desamito). She was a longtime resident of Santa Barbara moving here when she was a small child. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Joe Ambriz. Terri is survived by her children Tina Talaugon (fiancŽ, Mark), Robert “Bob” Talaugon (wife Jill) and Malinda Kai Hardin (husband Steve); her brothers Lani Pasuca (wife Patricia) and Christopher “Chris” Desamito (wife Phyllis); her grandchildren Makenna Hardin, Blake and Chad Talaugon; extended family, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

She will be remembered for her faith, love of her family, friends, kitty cats, birds, gardening and fishing; and letÕs not forget her whistle, smile and favorite phrases “I know you” and “I remember you from the last time.” A gathering of friends and family will be held this summer to celebrate Terri’s life.