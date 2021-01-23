Paskin Group acquires Dallas property

The Paskin Group has acquired The Fairways on Prestonwood apartments in Dallas.

The latest purchase is the Santa Barbara-based company’s 15th apartment investment.

“Dallas continues to be a top-tier location for growth due to its desirable culture, level of affordability, educated workforce (and) pro-business government, combined with Texas having no state income tax,” the company said in a statement.

The Paskin Group now owns more than 2,100 apartment units across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, Austin and Denver, adding to its real estate portfolio in more than 14 cities across California, Texas and Colorado.

The company has employees in its offices across California and Texas.

During the pandemic, the Paskin Group completed $60 million in acquisitions.

“My team and I feel very fortunate for our company’s continuing success in this competitive market,” Michael J. Paskin, the company’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Fairways is our third investment acquisition since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.

“Our recent success is directly credited to prioritizing our employees’ and residents’ safety, then executing on our disciplined investment strategy, which includes effectively managing these assets in a demanding environment.”

— Madison Hirneisen