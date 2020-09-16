Paskin Group buys property in Texas

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara-based real estatement investment and management company The Paskin Group has announced the purchase of its latest investment property, The Violet Apartments, located in Austin, Tex.

The purchase marks the second acquisition for the group in 2020. Located at 735 State St., The Paskin Group’s portfolio includes real estate across California, Texas and Colorado, according to officials.

“This year has been challenging on so many different levels, but I feel both fortunate and energized that our company has continued to find ways to thrive” stated Michael Paskin, the company’s Founder and CEO.

The Paskin Group offers fractional real estate ownership in large, income-producing apartment assets that are set for both immediate cash flow and long-term capital appreciation.

To learn more, visit thepaskingroup.com or call 805-962-1011.

— Jorge Mercado