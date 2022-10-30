Paso Nuevo hosts Halloween Monster Mash

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

People in costume stroll about during the Halloween Monster Mash event at Paseo Nuevo shopping center in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Paseo Nuevo hosted its annual Halloween Monster Mash on Saturday in Center Court. In the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, members of the community participated in this family-friendly Halloween event.

“It’s very much a kind of trick or treating party so to speak; we have a DJ in Center Court. What the peak of it all is the goodie bags we hand out starting at 3 pm in Center Court. There are little backpacks for the kids filled with candy and a promotional card,” Danielle Methmann, Marketing and Events Coordinator for Paso Nuevo, told the News-Press.

Paseo Nuevo invited children and families to fill the center with their spookiest and sparkliest costumes in search of sweet tricks and treats. This community event was an opportunity for children to dress up in their best costumes and trick-or-treat in a safe environment. Participating retailers throughout Paseo Nuevo, as well as other downtown businesses, handed out candy from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A dragon and a dinosaur struggle up the stairs during the Halloween Monster Mash event at Paseo Nuevo shopping center in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

“Last year we had 200 backpacks and we ran out in ten minutes. There was a line half an hour prior down De la Guerra last year. There is a concentration of local businesses giving out candy. There are swarms of families coming through during the event time period. Families come through and get a goodie bag and then wander through local businesses collecting candy,” said Ms. Methmann. This year, 300 backpacks were handed out to children aged four to eleven.

“This year there will be eight or so inflatables lining de la guerra and surrounding Center Court. There will also be costume characters, larger dinosaurs seven feet tall or more wandering about,” said Ms. Methmann. Attendees strolled down Paseo Nuevo’s version of a haunted house, which is a creepy corridor that was decorated with all things spooky.

“After the goodie bags are handed out it will be a dance party in Center Court and trick or treaters wandering about. I will also be handing out prizes to the best dressed. It’s a lot of fun for all ages,” said Ms. Menthmann.

For more information and specific details about this event, visit https://paseonuevoshopping.com/events/halloween-monster-mash/.

