‘Pass the Mic’ screening planned

“Pass the Mic: 15 Teens Talk About Sex” will screen during a Zoom program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

The free screening is presented by the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women. To view the program, click onto us02web.zoom.us/j/84289147671?pwd=S3ErcXM3aG1EV0s2YVZYRlIxYSswUT09. The meeting ID is 842 8914 7671. The passcode is 429298.

“Pass the Mic” is a 30-minute documentary video that brings together local Santa Barbara high school students who discuss adolescence, sexual identity and other sexual health matters. Suzanne Peck, the Pass the Mic creator and a commission member, created this video with co-executive producer Mary Ziegler, a Santa Barbara High School math teacher and GSA teacher adviser.

In addition to the documentary, the Zoom program will include welcoming remarks by former U.S. Rep. Lois Capps of Santa Barbara. The program will be moderated by Ms. Peck.

The program will also feature several speakers: Commissioner Magdalena Serrano, director of behavioral health, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast; Kenya Rodriguez, program director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria; and Brian Pearson, health teacher with the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

— Dave Mason