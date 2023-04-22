‘Passage to Sweden’ film event April 30 in Solvang

COURTESY PHOTO

Suzannah Warlick directed and produced “Passage to Sweden.”

A free screening of the documentary film, “Passage to Sweden,” will take place at 4 p.m. April 30 at Bethania Parish Hall, 603 Atterdag Road in Solvang.

Doors open at 3:30 pm with a book sale and exhibit about the Danish WWII boat rescue. A discussion with producer/director Suzannah Warlick will follow the screening.

The 60-minute film shines a light on the mostly unheralded story of how thousands were spared from the Holocaust by being smuggled into Sweden. Focusing on World War II in the Scandinavian countries, “Passage to Sweden” illustrates how ordinary citizens worked to save the lives of their Jewish countrymen when the Nazis closed in. Supported by archival footage, this inspiring film shows that even in the most extreme circumstances a single person can make a difference.

Ms. Warlick shot 130 hours of material from which she has woven a treasure trove of historic film footage, photos and interviews with people who lived in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Hungary through the war years.

“ ‘Passage to Sweden’ is my way of honoring those who acted as ‘up standers’ instead of ‘bystanders’ during one of the most horrific times in history,” Ms. Warlick said. “People who risked their lives, showed courage and compassion to save Jews during the holocaust need to be remembered and have their legacy kept alive. The film is a powerful example of how anyone can make a difference, how leadership matters and how solidarity with our fellow citizens is vital to ensuring fundamental human rights for all of us.”

Esther Jacobsen Bates, Elverhoj executive director, said, “I hope that many people attend to view the film and engage in the discussion with Suzannah and that the event sparks conversations about this important time in history. It is a particularly compelling story.”

The event is presented by Elverhoj Museum of History and Art with support from Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community and location host Bethania Church.

