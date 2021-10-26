Pastor addresses new Carpinteria church

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOFifty years ago Jack MacArthur briefly served as interim pastor of Valley Baptist Church. On Sunday, his son John MacArthur, shown above, stepped aside from his large Simi Valley church to speak to a group of more than 300 on the lawn of Faith Lutheran Church on Vallecito Place and Ogan Road in Carpinteria. The newly formed Christ Church Carpinteria heard his message on II Corinthians 5:18-21, and it remains available on Facebook or www.christchurchcarp.com, according to a news release. Gatherings are held at 11 a.m. each Sunday at the Lutheran church site. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Author to speak at Westmont next post NEWS-PRESS ENDORSEMENT Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.