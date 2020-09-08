Patagonia Films prescreens documentary

GOLETA — Patagonia Films, a division of the apparel company based in Ventura, will release its latest documentary, “Public Trust: The Fight for America’s Public Lands,” on Sept. 25. But viewers can see it two days earlier at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta.

UCSB Arts and Lectures is teaming with Patagonia Films to host the event. Food trucks, concessions and entertainment will open at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. Two screenings will follow, one at 7:15 and the second at 9:15.

The drive-in is at 907 S. Kellogg Ave.

“Public Trust” follows activists defending public land from those who seek private interests. The documentary pairs interviews with tribal leaders, whistleblowers, journalists and historians with stunning views of nature.

The hosts ask filmgoers to wear a mask and stay six feet away from others.

— Annelise Hanshaw