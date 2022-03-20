PATAWARAN, Vilma Sangalang

April 16th, 1949 – March 12, 2022

A loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and daughter, Vilma was born in Angeles City, Philippines to John and Dina Sangalang. Vilma was one of seven children. She met her husband, Bartolome “Tom” Patawaran at Angeles University Foundation whom she married August 12, 1972. Vilma and Tom had two children, Joy and Henley. Due to Tom’s work, the family traveled to Iran, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore and eventually the U.S. in September 1986. Vilma was a school teacher, assembler, caregiver and homemaker during her professional years. She loved to host parties for family and friends. She was known for her great cooking and baking. With Tom, Vilma sponsored many children and helped house and feed the family over the years.

After husband, Tom, passed away in 2017, Vilma was heartbroken, and yearned to be reunited with her soulmate. For the past two years, Vilma stayed with her children Joy Sciutto, Henley Patawaran along with their spouses and grandchildren. Vilma passed away at home surrounded by her family. Vilma is survived by Joy Sciutto, Charlie Sciutto, Henley Patawaran, Kayla Patawaran, Mahlia Patawaran, Billy Sciutto, Iva Sciutto, and Ronald Joseph Patawaran.

Family wants to give special thanks to the Friendship Center Adult Care who provided Respite care to the family and was a space for social gathering, community and love. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friendship Center Montecito to support their amazing program. Assisted Hospice and Dr. Liana Gonzales provided wonderful care and guidance.

Memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00am at St. Raphaels Church.