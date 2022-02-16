PATCHELL, Noni Beth Kimbel

Born March 18, 1956, Died December 4, 2021

Born of Dorothy Elisabeth Evinger Kimbel and Elnathan Samuel Kimbel. She is survived by her loving husband James Edward Patchell, her brother James Jeffry Kimbel, and sister Lori Pavsek. Noni attended Vieja Valley Elementary School, La Colina Junior Hight, and San Marcos High School. She attended Westmont College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

Noni and James were married December 30,2006 at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara, where Noni was a lifelong and very active member. Noni also had a column in the Montecito Journal. The Memorial Service will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 East Constance Ave, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM. The family requests that you donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org) in lieu of flowers.