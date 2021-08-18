PATE, Carol Marie Johnson

Carol Marie Johnson Pate passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 7th, 2021 in Lompoc, CA at the age of 82. She was born in Nicholson, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1938. A “Christmas Carol,” our mom had a childlike faith in God and relied on His strength as a young woman starting a family, helping her husband finish school, enrolling in the nursing program at Santa Barbara City College and having her sixth child by the age of 42. With an Associate degree in Nursing, she began a career, sharing her beautiful smile with many in nursing homes and private in-home care. In the end she needed to be cared for. Her cognitive and verbal capacity had diminished but remarkably, before what would be her last Mother’s Day, while visiting with her granddaughter, she was asked, “six kids…how was that?” to which she replied very clearly, without hesitation, “the Lord has been so good to us.”

She is survived by her family, her 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.