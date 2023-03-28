Patio Pop-Ups begin April 22 at Maritime Museum

COURTESY PHOTOS

Above and at bottom are examples of the art that will be on display during a Patio Pop-Up at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on April 22.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, will begin its free Patio Pop-Ups featuring the work of local artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22.

Designers Janey Cinzori, Gina Sylvia and Lori West will present items ranging from sea glass jewelry, ceramics, mosaics and stained glass to photography.

Throughout the year, the Maritime Museum hosts various pop-up events featuring ocean-themed art, jewelry and books created by some of the area’s most talented artists and authors.

The events are free and open to the public.

For more information about the year’s schedule, go to sbmm.org/santa-barbara-events.

— Marilyn McMahon