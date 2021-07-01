Pato Banton to perform at Elings Park

COURTESY PHOTOS

Pato Banton will take the stage at Elings Park as part of his “Peace and Love” tour.

Grammy-nominated reggae artist Pato Banton will perform at Elings Park from 5-10 p.m. Friday as part of his “Peace and Love” tour.

The family-friendly concert benefits the Elings Park Foundation.

Antionette Rootsdawtah will take the stage, and Santa Barbara’s Cornerstone Reggae will open the concert.

“The main goal is to spread the good news of peace and love and unity and remind everyone that we are all God’s children, brothers and sisters,” Mr. Banton said in a news release. “I will also make myself available to everyone for photos, autographs and prayer circles after the show.”

Firestone Walker craft beer and Cali Squeeze seltzer will be available for purchase alongside a lineup of food truck cuisine.

Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance at surfbeerfest.com and $30 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.

Concertgoers may bring lawn chairs, blankets and food but are prohibited from bringing alcohol, pop-up tents and coolers.

Parking is available on site for $10.

Event organizers discourage attendees from parking in surrounding neighborhoods.

