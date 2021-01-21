PATRICK, Ernestine Louise Smaniotto Depp

Ernestine Louise Smaniotto Depp Patrick passed away in Sacramento, California on December 28, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Santa Barbara, California on December 3, 1934 and was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Rosemary and infant brother William Smaniotto. Ernestine, also known as Ernie, graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1951. In 1953 at the age of 18, she joined the United States Marines during the Korean War and served until 1954. She was very proud of the fact that she was the first woman bugler in the Marine Corps. She then spent time in New York where she met and married Wesley Depp. After their son Tony was born they moved to Santa Barbara.

In 1961, she and her husband started the Wesley Depp Leather Shop in El Paseo. She was an accomplished painter who received an art scholarship and enjoyed making leather crafts: sandals, belts, purses, and saddles. She is survived by her son Anthony Depp and his wife Sandy, and two granddaughters: Amanda and Danielle Depp. She is also survived by her great-grandson Boston Freeman, her sister Carol Smaniotto, and her nephew Eric Anderson. She moved to Sacramento in 2013 to be near her son Tony and his family. She was taken from us by COVID-19. She will be dearly missed by her family, cousins, and friends in the Sacramento and Santa Barbara areas. She will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California on February 1st, 2021.