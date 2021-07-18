PAUL, Ellwood Milton, Jr.

Ellwood Milton Paul, Jr. peacefully passed away with his daughter by his side on July 3, 2021 after reaching the age of 100.

Ellwood was born on March 15, 1921 in Ocean City, New Jersey. He was a tool and die maker by trade but decided to serve his country in World War II. He was a Private First Class that served in the 324th infantry regiment. After being wounded by artillery fire on November 18, 1944 in Northern France he received the Purple Heart for his bravery in serving the United States. Ellwood’s injury never stopped him from doing the things he loved which included water skiing, boating, fishing, tennis, scuba diving, hiking and dancing.

After marrying his wife Mary, they moved to California in 1950 where they grew their family with their two daughters, Evelyn and Penny. He decided to switch careers to work for Guaranteed Homes as a top salesman. He later became a general building contractor and moved to Santa Barbara in 1964 where he resided for the rest of his life loving and enjoying the natural beauty of the coast and mountains. Ellwood was also a 32nd degree Mason with over 70 years of membership for the Supreme Council Sovereign Grand Inspectors General. On his 100th birthday, he was named an Honorary Member of the United States Space Force.

Ellwood is preceded in death by his wife Mary Paul, daughter Evelyn Paul and brother Robert Paul. Ellwood is survived by his daughter Penny Wolfe (Ralph), granddaughter Lorna McNamee, grandson Ryan Wolfe (Maria), great-grandchildren Madison Gregory (Brett), Kailey McNamee, Cade McNamee and Mila Wolfe.