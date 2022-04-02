Paul Rodriguez to perform Chumash Casino Resort

COURTESY PHOTO

Paul Rodriguez is known for his comedic observations on Latin American culture, family and everyday life.

Paul Rodriguez, a longtime Hollywood film and television star, will perform his stand-up comedy at 8 p.m. April 22 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, 3400 State Route 246, Santa Ynez.

He started his stand-up career in the early 1980s while working as a doorman at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, where his talents were recognized and he got his break.

In 1984, “A.k.a. Pablo,” was written and developed specifically for Mr. Rodriguez, because a television producer was so impressed with his stand-up comedy skills. The show aired on ABC, and other TV roles soon followed, including as host of “The Newlywed Game.”

Mr. Rodriguez went on to appear in dozens of movies. In 1987, he starred alongside Cheech Marin in 1987’s “Born in East L.A.” In 1994, Mr. Rodriguez co-wrote, directed and starred in the film “A Million to Juan.” He has also lent his voice talents to several film and television projects, including “Beverly Hills Chihuahua,” “Dora the Explorer” and “King of the Hill.”

In 2002, he executive-produced and starred in the comedy showcase “The Original Latin Kings of Comedy.” Over the years, he has released several cable television stand-up specials, including “Paul Rodriguez: Behind Bars,” “Crossing White Lines” and “Paul Rodriguez: Live in San Quentin.”

Comedy Central ranked Mr. Rodriguez at No. 74 on its list of the 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of all Time. Mr. Rodriguez is also a part owner of the Laugh Factory in Hollywood.

The Chumash Casino Resort is a 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $39 to $69. Tickets are available at The CLUB at Chumash or at www.chumashcasino.com.

