PAULLIN, Walter T.

10/15/1930 – 9/26/2020

Walt passed from this life peacefully in his home next to Dorine, his wife of 70 years.

He was born in Kalispell, Montana and moved to California as a young boy. Despite dealing with many years of health challenges, he lived a remarkably productive and vibrant life.

Walt had a lifelong love of aviation, learning to fly while he was a student at Westmont College. His passion for flying led him to become a flight instructor, eventually serving as President, of Santa Barbara Aviation, a corporate pilot for Lear Jet, and a demo pilot for Cheyenne 400. Flying was Walt’s career and hobby; over his lifetime he owned several planes, including his prized Bonanza B35 V-Tail.

Walt intensely loved his family; he showered them with care and displayed his affection by giving generously of his time and spirit. He was rooted in his faith and was a longtime member of Community Covenant Church in Goleta.

Walt is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Dorine, his three children, Ken, Kathi, and John, his grandchildren, Julie, Nicolette, Travis, and Satya, and his four great-grandchildren. Although he will be deeply missed, we know he now resides in his heavenly home with his grandson, Todd, who preceded him in death.

No memorial service is planned at this time.