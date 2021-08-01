PAULUS, Raymond Ambrose

Raymond Ambrose Paulus, a wonderful husband, Dad, Grandfather and friend passed from this life on July 9, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Ray was born on October 11, 1928 in Indiana and raised in Redlands, CA attending local schools and graduating from Redlands High School. In 1952 he joined the Navy and worked as an Electrical Engineer through 1956. In 1956 he started what would become his career as a contract hardware salesman. He moved up to become District Manager, then National Sales Manager and finally Vice President of Operations for Weiser. In later years he would become a Manufacturer Representative for Yale Hardware and an Architectural Spec. Writer for Ingersoll Rand.

To those that knew him he had a terrific sense of humor, a positive attitude and his heart was his family. He loved playing cards and cribbage, racquetball, smoking Tiparillo cigars, traveling with friends, fishing trips to Mazatlan and every night when he came home from work he would greet us with his famous whistle.

In 1956 he met the love of his life Barbara on a blind date and they were married in 1957. They were married for 55 years and raised 3 children in Burbank, CA. In later years they would move to Santa Barbara where they watched their granddaughter Erin grow up. They then moved back to Burbank to be near their daughter Carol.

Ray is survived by his son Steve (Mary), daughters Jan (John), Carol (Leslie) and granddaughter Erin. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara and granddaughter Larissa.