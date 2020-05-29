Pavement maintenance began this month

SANTA BARBARA Santa Barbara city maintenance crews began a slurry seal road maintenance operation this month.

“Slurry seals extend the life of existing pavements by protecting the undersurface from the effects of aging and the environment, including water intrusion,” a Santa Barbara city press release read.

According to the Los Angeles Public Works Department, a slurry seal is made of a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion, very small crushed rock, and other additives. Road maintenance crews apply the slurry seal to an existing asphalt pavement surface with a slurry truck.

Project manager Adam Ziets said sections of Anacapa Street were “slurried” this week.

Crews will apply slurry seals to sections of Cota Street, Laguna Street and Milpas Street next week.

The complete list of slurry seal locations is available at https://t.co/jkcD7RZqGc.