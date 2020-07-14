Paycheck Protection Program saves thousands of jobs

SANTA BARBARA — The Paycheck Protection Program has helped save thousands of jobs in California’s 24th congressional district.

U.S. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said the program has helped save more than 158,114 jobs in the district in a Sunday evening statement.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and employ nearly half of America’s workforce. I worked to establish and expand the Paycheck Protection Program to provide relief to struggling businesses,” Mr. Carbajal said.

The 24th District includes all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and part of Ventura County.