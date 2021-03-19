PAYNE, Ruayne

Ruayne Mae Herbert Payne passed away on March 13, 2021 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on June 23, 1934 in Provo, Utah to Jedediah and Algie Herbert. She grew up in Ogden, Utah and was the youngest of 13 children. Her father died when she was 6 months old Ð so this is a beautiful reunion for them. She is survived by her sweetheart of 70 years, David Herman Payne and her children Christi Hansen (husband Bill), David Payne (wife Annette) and Deena Lockhart (husband Ralph). She adored her 20 grandchildren, her 50 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild that she will likely meet before he/she arrives this year. Ruayne was preceded in death by her daughter Sherrie Payne Ellison, her parents Jedediah and Algie Herbert, siblings Lois, Lula, J. Willard, Jay, Carol, Don, Howard, Merlene, Beverly, Jay D, Paul, and Richard.

Ruayne was a kind soul with a unique quality of making everyone in her path feel loved and welcome. She served her community in many ways over the past 69 years in Santa Barbara CA. Noteably she served at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art as the President of the Docents Association. She loved art, especially painting, and the ability to share her passion with so many. Ruayne designed and managed the first all faith community nativity celebration with literally 100s of owned and on-loan nativities from community members and included interfaith choirs from all over the region.

She loved her church (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) and served in multiple leadership roles where she served so many. One of her favorite service opportunities was working in the Genealogy Library for over 10 years as an extraction specialist spending hours on microfilm machines. Later she served for 17 years in the LDS Temple in Los Angeles as a Temple Worker with her husband David. She said it was like going on vacation each weekend.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 478 Cambridge Dr., Goleta, CA on March 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of a viewing we will have pictures and remembrances of Ruayne. A private interment will follow afterwards. In respect for those who are not covid-vaccinated, we ask that you wear masks and social distance inside and outside of the church. For those unable to attend, there will a virtual viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSqaduZPbfE