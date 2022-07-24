Paz becomes Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s executive director

COURTESY PHOTO

Pedro Paz



The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has appointed Pedro Paz its executive director.

Dr. Paz joins the foundation after working with the Santa Barbara Foundation as director of policy and external affairs and First 5 in Santa Barbara and Merced counties.

He was raised in Santa Barbara and attended Santa Barbara Unified schools, including Dos Pueblos High School.

Dr. Paz has master’s and doctoral degrees in education and a bachelor’s degree in political science and Latin American and Iberian studies from UCSB.

He also served the community as a board member for several nonprofits, including the Santa Barbara City College Foundation and previously as a trustee for the Santa Barbara Unified School District board.

“I have a lifelong commitment to public education, and I see this as an opportunity to combine many of my talents to help the students and teachers of the community where I grew up,” said Dr. Paz. “As a product of our local schools and Santa Barbara Unified, I see this as a means of giving back to them.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com