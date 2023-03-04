PCH Street Salon Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

LOMPOC — Join the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the expansion of PCH Street Salon with a Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m. at 117 South H Street in historic Old Town Lompoc.

PCH Street Salon will also be hosting a family-friendly event from 3 p.m.-8 p.m., featuring a video game truck, live music, raffles and vendors.

Located in the heart of downtown Lompoc, PCH Street Salon offers professional hair services – from haircuts to coloring and styling – for any occasion.

For more information on this event, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at (805) 736-4567.

— Caleb Beeghly