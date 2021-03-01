PCPA hosts InterPlay Reading Series

PCPA’s InterPlay Reading Series is back this spring with four freshly picked titles for theatergoers to enjoy live on Zoom.

Tickets are $10 per viewing ($40 for all four), and there will be a Talkback following every performance.

“The Mountaintop,” written and directed by Katori Hall made its debut on Friday, and is also showing at 1:30 p.m. today.

The play’s description reads: “April 3, 1968. The Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Room 306. Katori Hall reimagines Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s last night on earth following his renowned ‘I’ve been to the mountaintop’ speech in Memphis. When the weary and soul-searching civil rights leader returns to the Lorraine Motel, he encounters a beautiful and enigmatic maid, who delivers his room service and a reckoning like no other.”

The second play, “Into the Breeches!” written by George Brant and directed by Andrew Philpot, will make its debut March 5 and 6.

“The theatre has sat dark and empty since the Oberon Playhouse’s director and company of male actors left to fight in WWII,” the play description says. “Determined that the show must go on, the director’s wife and an unexpected troupe of players assemble to bring an all-female version of Shakespeare’s ‘Henriad’ to life.”

“Two Degrees,” written by Tira Palmquist and directed by Roger DeLaurier, will be performed March 12 and 13.

Its description reads: “Emma Phelps, a paleoclimatologist, has seen first-hand the symptoms of our changing planet while studying the ice in Greenland. However, the recent loss of her husband has left Emma, herself, frozen in grief.”

Finally, on March 19 and 20, “Fade,” written by Tanya Saracho and directed by Christian Arteaga, will make its debut.

“Lucia is a bundle of nerves on the first day of her new job writing for a major TV show,” the description reads. “As a Mexican-born novelist, the whispers of ‘diversity hire’ and an all-male cutthroat Hollywood writers’ room aren’t helping. Lucia is questioning if she’s even up for the job until she meets Abel, a Latino janitor.”

Individuals with PCPA credit can use it toward the purchase of InterPlay tickets.

Each Friday show starts at 7 p.m., and each Saturday show starts at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at pcpa.org/tickets/events.

