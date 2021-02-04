Home Life PCPA offers workshops
Life

PCPA offers workshops

by Gerry Fall 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

SANTA MARIA — PCPA is offering Theater Enrichment — an introduction to all aspects of theater production —  and Scenography and Stagecraft for students ages 10 to 16.

The workshops begin March 1 and conclude April 12. 

The Monday and Wednesday sessions, a total of 10 in each class, will be presented live via Zoom. Theatre Enrichment takes place from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. while Youth Scenography and Stagecraft is from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. 

Enrollment is limited, so early registration is advised. 

Class size is limited to 20 students. Each 10-session workshop enrollment fee is $120. Cost for enrollment in both classes simultaneously is $200. 

Sessions are scheduled for March 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22 and 24, as well as April 7 and 12. 

To register, go to www.pcpa.org/education.

— Gerry Fall

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More