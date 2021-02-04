PCPA offers workshops

SANTA MARIA — PCPA is offering Theater Enrichment — an introduction to all aspects of theater production — and Scenography and Stagecraft for students ages 10 to 16.

The workshops begin March 1 and conclude April 12.

The Monday and Wednesday sessions, a total of 10 in each class, will be presented live via Zoom. Theatre Enrichment takes place from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. while Youth Scenography and Stagecraft is from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Enrollment is limited, so early registration is advised.

Class size is limited to 20 students. Each 10-session workshop enrollment fee is $120. Cost for enrollment in both classes simultaneously is $200.

Sessions are scheduled for March 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22 and 24, as well as April 7 and 12.

To register, go to www.pcpa.org/education.

