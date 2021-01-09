PCPA presentation extended through end of January

SANTA MARIA — The Pacific Conservatory Theatre has announced that it has extended the viewing period of “Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist” through the end of the month.

The production is the creation of John Caird and Paul Gordon, and the first digital theater piece filmed entirely during the pandemic.

The production was filmed using tracked green screen techniques with 3D surreal digital environments created in post-production merged with actual footage of the actors to bring the story to life.

PCPA alumnus and Tony-nominated actor Patrick Page will play the role of Mr. Merdle in “Estella Scrooge.”

A 45% discount is offered and can be accessed by using the discount code DICKENS45. This makes rental pricing as low as $16.50 and the VIP package, which offers unlimited viewings, download of the CD and behind-the-scenes footage, to $24.75.

PCPA is based at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

Visit https://www.pcpa.org/EstellaScrooge/ for tickets.

— Mitchell White