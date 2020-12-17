PCPA presents ‘Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist’

SANTA MARIA — The Pacific Conservatory Theatre is combining the excitement of live theater with the magic of movies in a new musical featuring a cast of 24 award-winning Broadway notables.

“Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol with a Twist” is the creation of John Caird and Paul Gordon, and the first digital theater piece filmed entirely during the pandemic.

The production was filmed using tracked green screen techniques with 3D surreal digital environments created in post-production merged with actual footage of the actors to bring the story to life.

PCPA alumnus and Tony-nominated actor Patrick Page will play the role of Mr. Merdle in “Estella Scrooge.”

The show is now streaming through Jan. 3. Tickets are $29.99 for 72-hour viewing for each household, or $44.99 for a VIP Premium Theater Experience, which includes unlimited viewings, a download of the CD and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Customers can get $5 off the ticket price by ordering by Friday using the coupon code: ESTELLA72.

Visit https://www.pcpa.org/EstellaScrooge/ for tickets.

