PCPA theatre camps return next month

SANTA MARIA — PCPA plans to begin its Young People’s Project open-air theater camps in April.

There will be six-day sessions for kids ages 8 through 17.

YPP Jr. is for ages 8 through 12 and will run April 12 through April 17 with daily sessions from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. YPP for ages 13 through 17 will run April 19 through April 24 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

At the start of each session, students will meet outside the Columbia Business Center building at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

The daily workshops will help strengthen student’s improvisation, communication skills, vocal resonance and articulation through games and exercises, according to a news release.

Each session is designed to be COVID-19 safe and give students the chance to interact with other drama students through social distancing.

Enrollment costs $25 and is limited to 15 students. To register, visit pcpa.org/ypp.

— Madison Hirneisen