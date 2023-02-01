PCPA to present ‘The River Bride’ in Santa Maria

COURTESY PHOTO

PCPA is performing “The River Bride” from Feb. 16 through March 5.

“The River Bride,” the story of folklore, love, regret and two sisters who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts will be presented by PCPA (Pacific Conservatory Theatre) from Feb. 16 through March 5 in Santa Maria.

The play will be performed at the Severson Theatre at Allan Hancock College.

Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Brazilian folklore, “The River Bride” takes the audience to a lyrical “once upon a time” along the Amazon River.

It is part of a three-play cycle termed “Grim Latino Fairytales” by Marisela Treviño Orta, a third-generation Mexican-American poet/playwright.

After the play’s development in residency with Alter Theater Ensemble in San Rafael, “The River Bride” premiered in 2016 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and has graced stages across the country and Britain ever since.

It was awarded the National Latino Playwriting Award.

“The River Bride” is inspired by traditional Amazon River folklore about the river dolphin or Boto Encanto, which frequently appear in South American mythology. In some myths, Botos (or Encante) are magical beings that are playful, clever and responsible for mysterious occurrences.

In other tales, the Boto becomes a symbol of elegance, empathy and fluid sensuality. Still others tell tales of Botos taking human form and appearing during the night along the Amazon River as handsome young men.

It is said that beneath the murky river waters, Botos come from a beautiful world of wealth, without pain or fear of death, but their longing to experience the pleasure and pain of human existence draws them to shore.

Botos were believed to possess exquisite musical ability, charm, sensuality, were drawn to parties and were often said to seduce young women. In the morning, the Botos returned to the river never to be seen again.

“In many ways, ‘The River Bride’ is a story about stories. This unapologetically poetic play asks us to question the stories we are told as well as the stories we tell about ourselves and others,” said Marilet Martinez, director. “The characters and words were so visceral, so familiar in their dreams and fallibility, so filled with magic that I have been under their spell since.

“This story invites us to joyfully step into the vulnerability of love, to act on the intuitive knowing of our hearts without self-inflicted complication. It dares us to trust our gut with unwavering conviction. I offer this physicalized poem to the most hopeful parts in each of us. May we love bravely and risk fully. Thank you for joining us on this journey.”

The cast features Christen Celaya as Helena, Rosie Quintana as Belmira, Johnny Valerio as Moises, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela as Duarte, Hugo Carbajal as Sr. Costa and Dena Martinez as Sra. Costa.

