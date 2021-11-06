PCPA to present ‘The Secret Garden: Spring Version’

Pacific Conservatory Theatre will perform “ The Secret Garden: Spring Version,” starting Nov. 11 at the Marion Theatre at Allan Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive.

The PCPA production will run through Dec. 23 at the theater, which is located on the Bradley Road side of the Santa Maria campus. Performance dates and times vary from week to week. You can find them at www.pcpa.org.

In “The Secret Garden: Spring Version,” Mary Lennox, after being orphaned by an epidemic, is sent from British colonial India, to an unfamiliar home in Yorkshire, England. Here she finds a strange house and a family that is engulfed in secrecy. Through magic and the restoring power of nature and friendship, Mary discovers the keys to unlocking healing and hope.

This musical adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s novel marks the 30th anniversary of its Broadway debut. The writing team consisted of Frances Hodgson Burnett, source material; Marsha Norman, book and lyrics; and Lucy Simon, music.

“The Secret Garden,” which is abridged as the “Spring Version” by the original writing team, retains the original score and story for audiences of all ages.

“The Secret Garden” was workshopped and first produced at the Virginia Stage Company in 1989 and opened on Broadway on April 25, 1991, at the St. James Theatre.

“It’s been exciting to work on ‘The Secret Garden,: Spring Version’ and to get back to this collaborative art form that we love,” director Roger DeLaurier said in a news release. “I think ‘The Secret Garden’ is a lovely musical and a good choice for our family-friendly holiday production. Coming out of this challenging year and a half, I like that this uplifting and romantic musical based on a children’s classic novel has som darker undertones in character, plotline and music, and yet is ultimately redemptive; a tribute to the healing power of nature and love, of rejuvenation and resilience.”

The cast of 20-plus actors features Kitty Balay as Mrs. Medlock, Christen Celaya as Martha, Jennie Greenberry as Lily Craven, Eduardo Enrikez as Archibald Craven, Andrew Philpot as Ben Weatherstaff, Erik Stein as Dr Craven, Yusef Seevers as Albert Lennox and Emily Trask as Rose Lennox.

Young performers London Raftery and Joss Robertson share the role of Mary Lennox. Young performer Mo Lopez and PCPA’s first-year acting student Dorian Green share the role of Colin Craven.

Tickets vary from $33.50 to $50 and are subject to change. To purchase, call the box office at 805-922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org.

Patrons are required to wear a mask at all times.

