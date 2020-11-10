PCVF to honor two World War II veterans

Although it has been difficult to have in-person events this year, Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) is still managing to keep the Veteran’s Day spirit alive with “Night at the Drive-In!,” an event where they will honor World War II Veterans Art Peterson and Ugo D. Arnoldi, deceased.
As a yearly tradition, PCVF has its in-person Military Ball to show its appreciation for all Veterans. This year, due to COVID-19, it has changed its usual in-person event to a drive-in event to fit social-distancing guidelines. PCVF’s drive-in event will have a gourmet BBQ boxed dinner, a movie screening of Memphis Belle, a few surprises and will keep their tradition of honoring veterans from the Santa Barbara community.
“We are proud to be able to have a Veteran’s Day event for Santa Barbara since we can’t have our annual Military Ball. We are excited to show support for our local veterans during “Night at the Drive-In!” and it is with our highest honor to show appreciation for Art and Ugo during this event,” said PCVF co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (USN former).
“Night at the Drive-In!” It will be held on Wednesday, November 11, with gates opening at 4:30 PM at Goleta’s West Wind Drive-In, located at 907 Kellogg Avenue. There, attendees will pick up a gourmet BBQ boxed dinner and proceed to their seat or, parking space.
The program, which begins at 5:30 PM, will feature a stage show presentation, silent digital auction, screening of the World War II movie Memphis Belle, starring Matthew Modine and Santa Barbara’s own Eric Stoltz, and a few surprises. General admission tickets are $50 per person and $10 for children 10 years old and younger. Veterans and active duty service members can purchase scholarship tickets at a reduced rate.
To learn more about this event, please visit: https://www.pcvf.org/veterans-day-weekend.
— Gerry Fall