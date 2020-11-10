PCVF to honor two World War II veterans

Although it has been difficult to have in-person events this year, Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) is still managing to keep the Veteran’s Day spirit alive with “Night at the Drive-In!,” an event where they will honor World War II Veterans Art Peterson and Ugo D. Arnoldi, deceased.

As a yearly tradition, PCVF has its in-person Military Ball to show its appreciation for all Veterans. This year, due to COVID-19, it has changed its usual in-person event to a drive-in event to fit social-distancing guidelines. PCVF’s drive-in event will have a gourmet BBQ boxed dinner, a movie screening of Memphis Belle, a few surprises and will keep their tradition of honoring veterans from the Santa Barbara community.

“We are proud to be able to have a Veteran’s Day event for Santa Barbara since we can’t have our annual Military Ball. We are excited to show support for our local veterans during “Night at the Drive-In!” and it is with our highest honor to show appreciation for Art and Ugo during this event,” said PCVF co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (USN former).



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, World War II Veterans, Art Peterson, and Ugo D. Arnoldi, at right, will be honored by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation on Wednesday.





“Night at the Drive-In!” It will be held on Wednesday, November 11, with gates opening at 4:30 PM at Goleta’s West Wind Drive-In, located at 907 Kellogg Avenue. There, attendees will pick up a gourmet BBQ boxed dinner and proceed to their seat or, parking space.

The program, which begins at 5:30 PM, will feature a stage show presentation, silent digital auction, screening of the World War II movie Memphis Belle, starring Matthew Modine and Santa Barbara’s own Eric Stoltz, and a few surprises. General admission tickets are $50 per person and $10 for children 10 years old and younger. Veterans and active duty service members can purchase scholarship tickets at a reduced rate.

To learn more about this event, please visit: https://www.pcvf.org/veterans-day-weekend.

— Gerry Fall