Peabody Charter School to unveil 640-square-foot mural

KELLY SWEDA PHOTOGRAPHY

Artist Eden Andrulaitis stands in front of part of the 640-square-foot mural she recently completed at Peabody Charter School. The mural will be unveiled during a ceremony Friday at the Santa Barbara school.

Peabody Charter School in Santa Barbara will unveil a 640-square-foot mural Friday on the campus.

It was created by local artist and Peabody alum Eden Andrulaitis, who was inspired by her experience at the school.

The mural will be unveiled at 9:15 a.m. during the weekly flag-raising ceremony. It will be attended by the school’s students and staff, families, friends, and, of course, Ms. Andrulaitis.

“Eden’s mural is a beautiful and significant addition to the Peabody campus, serving as a constant source of inspiration for students and a symbol of the school’s commitment to artistic expression and creativity,” said Peabody Principal Demian Barnett.

Ms. Andrulaitis’ goal was to create a mural for Peabody students to enjoy, relate to and be inspired by. The mural took her one year to complete and features references to the school’s events and experiences.

“I hope the mural encourages students to become more interested and involved in the arts,” Ms. Andrulaitis said. “I wish for it to inspire creativity and motivate students to learn. But most of all, I hope that any student — past, present and future — can look at the mural and see a little part of their own Peabody experience.”

email: cbeeghly@newspress.com