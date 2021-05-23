PEABODY, Richard E.

1-19-1926 – 4-24-2021

Richard E. “Dick” Peabody, a third-generation native Californian and a Son of The American Revolution, was born in Whittier, CA on January 19, 1926, to Harold H. and Marjorie A. Peabody. He spent his entire childhood in La Habra, CA and had two siblings, Donald W. Peabody and Ruth A. Peabody. His father Harold was a superintendent with Standard Oil Company and his Mother Marjorie was a teacher and later an Administrator at Union Oil Company.

Richard enlisted in the United States Navy on February 22, 1944 and served in the Submarine Service in the Pacific Fleet during World War II and was stationed in San Diego, CA, Pearl Harbor, HI and Guam. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he enrolled at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo under the GI Bill, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering with an emphasis on Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.

He married Ruth L. Decker on May 30th, 1950 and moved to Hawthorne, CA. His first job was with Selpac Industries, where he worked on designing cryogenic valves and equipment for anhydrous ammonia and liquified petroleum gas. After working there for a couple of years, in 1952, he left and started a company called Peabody Supply with 2 partners, U. E. Goodrich and K. “Doc” Eldon who distributed equipment to handle anhydrous ammonia (NH3) in agricultural applications. At that time, NH3 was new to the agricultural industry and was used as a nitrogen rich fertilizer that yielded significant increases in crop yields. Richard traveled extensively throughout the Western United States working with agricultural chemical companies in developing processes and equipment for the storage, transport and application of NH3 in crop production. In 1962, he incorporated his distribution company as Peabody Engineering & Supply, Inc., and began manufacturing his own line of valves, pumps, storage tanks and related equipment to service the ag market in California, Arizona and the Pacific Northwest. In 1968, Richard bought out his partners and became sole owner of Peabody Engineering & Supply and grew the business to double its size over the course of the next 10 years.

In 1952, Dick and Ruth moved to Avis Avenue in Lawndale, CA and lived there for 12 years, where they had three children: Larry, born in 1952, Pamela, born in 1954 and Mark, born in 1959. In 1964, the Peabodys moved to Benner Ave. in Torrance and to Buckskin Lane in Rolling Hills Estates in 1965, where they lived until 1977. In 1977, Dick and Ruth were empty nesters and sold their home in Rolling Hills Estates and moved to Mora Avenue in Santa Ynez, CA, where they both lived until their deaths (Ruth on 1-18-2014 and Dick on 4-24-2021).

Dick retired in 1982 at 56 years of age, when he sold his company to his two sons, Larry (30 years old) and Mark (23 years old) and became a gentleman farmer on his 7-acre horse farm in the Santa Ynez Valley. During his career at Peabody, he also volunteered with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in the Mounted Posee and worked as a volunteer Deputy Sherriff in Radio Patrol Cars in the evenings after work. During one of these instances, his partner was accosted and shot by an armed felon and Dick subdued the perpetrator, saving his partner’s life. He rose through the ranks in the Sheriff’s Department, becoming personal friends with Sherriff Peter J. Pitchess and his entire staff of Chiefs, also earning the rank of Chief himself, the highest rank possible for a Reserve Deputy.

Dick was also an avid horseman and belonged to a number of riding groups with his horse Buck, including Los Vaqueros, Rancheros Vistadores and another group who rode in the hills outside of Wickenburg, AZ. He had a Bolen Silver Parade Saddle and tack which he used to ride with The Al Malikah Shriners Silver Mounted Patrol, where he rode in the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Hollywood Christmas Parade for several years. He later joined the Santa Barbara County Sherriff’s Department’s Silver Mounted Patrol and continued riding in parades on his Palomino horse named Mickey.

Dick also loved showing and breeding horses with his wife Ruth and daughter Pamela. Breezing Pat, or Breezy, a Western Pleasure show horse, was Dick’s pride and joy (aside from his wife and kids, of course). She became a Grand Champion show horse and was famous in the Horse Show world. Dick and Ruth also invested in two Arabian Stallions, Gai Apache and Azmiraff, whom they stood at Stud on their ranch in Santa Ynez and produced many fine Arabian horses over the years.

Dick also had a passion for golf and he was an avid sportsman well into his eighties. He was a member of the La Habra Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, The Al Malikah Shriners and a Christian. After his wife Ruth’s death in 2014. Dick’s wish was to live out the rest of his years on his ranch and that he did! He left this world to join Ruth in Heaven on April 24th, 2021 At the age of 95 years and 3 months. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother Don, and his wife Ruth. He is survived by his sister Ruth (93), His children Larry (& wife Theresa) (69), Pamela (& husband Sandy) (66), and Mark (& wife Cheryl) (62) five grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at Loper Chapel in Ballard, CA on June 12th, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shriner’s Hospital in blessed memory of Richard E. Peabody.