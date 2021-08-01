Peace is just a voice away

I am not afraid to speak for the Silent Majority who think but do not dare to express their opinion for fear of hurting feelings.

I have news for you. Your silence is what is wrong with society. We all have the right to express our thoughts.

Let’s stop the name calling and try living as Rodney King once said during the Los Angeles riots: “Can’t we all get along?”

It isn’t the color of one’s skin that offends. It is the actions that are separating us. We are all the same under the skin. Our blood is red; our hearts are true to one another.

Do you remember this? “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.”

In other words, be kind to one another, be at peace, and peace will be returned tenfold.

This is a messenger, a person trying for peace, not to separate but to heal, join in peace and it will spread.

Try it, you might like it and find that the weight that is holding you will disappear.

God bless this country and all who inhabit it. Be kind.Anita Dwyer

Lompoc